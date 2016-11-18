WEATHER: Yellow warning for ice across Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across Northern Ireland this morning.

Forecasters expect a 'fairly bright day with sunny intervals and showers' which they say will be most frequent over the north and west. There will also be some heavy and wintry over the higher ground.

Today's maximum temperature is predicted to be 6 °C.

Yesterday, roads were 'blocked and treacherous' after snowfall in the afternoon. One of the worst-hit areas was the Windyhill and Dunhill Roads between Limavady and Coleraine.

Looking ahead to this evening, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Further showers this evening and tonight these mainly over northern and western counties, some wintry on high ground. Longest clear spells in Armagh and Down with a frost. Minimum Temperature -2 °C."