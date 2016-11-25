Well-known Lambeg drummer dies aged 52

A champion of Lambeg drumming has died suddenly this week.

Richard Sterritt from Markethill in Co Armagh, who died of a heart attack on Tuesday aged 52, was a member of LOL Ballylane True Blues.

Markethill District LOL No 10 said they had been left reeling by Mr Sterritt’s sudden death, which has also been met with sadness throughout the loyal orders.

The lodge said Mr Sterritt was well known across the district and far beyond, in particular because of his love and championing of the Lambeg drum tradition. It was a tradition he fought for and travelled across the world to promote.

Mr Sterritt was a regular on BBC NI television and radio and he also appeared on RTE to drum up support for the Lambeg.

During one appearance on BBC Radio Ulster Mr Sterritt described how drummers’ passion for their Lambegs can result in their wives becoming “drum widows”.

Mr Sterritt leaves behind a large family circle, including his wife Kelley and six young children – sons Jordan, Ethan, Luke, Jack, Charlie and daughter Hollie.

It is a mark of the 52-year-old’s love of his heritage that his five sons were all being raised with the Orange and Lambeg traditions as an integral part of their lives.

Markethill District passed on its deepest sympathy to Mr Sterritt’s wife and children, sister Gaye, and the wider family circle.

Mr Sterritt’s funeral took place yesterday afternoon from his home to First Markethill Presbyterian Church.