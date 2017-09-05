Wells helps dispel myths for Windsor Park sceptics

There were few happier than Jim Wells on Monday night, who was not only celebrating a memorable Northern Ireland victory but also his role in helping to dispel some myths about Windsor Park.

The MLA and NI season ticket holder had invited west Belfast man Ciaran Weir to the game against the Czech Republic after Mr Weir had claimed Windsor Park was a place where Catholics were not welcome.

After he made the comments on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme he was asked by Mr Wells if he would like to come to a game to find out for himself how the atmosphere had changed.

The pair appeared on Talkback again yesterday after the 2-0 victory and Mr Weir said he had an “absolutely fantastic” time, adding he did not feel intimidated at all.

“It has totally changed my mind from what I’d thought before,” he said.

Mr Wells told the show that he had been at games 40 years ago where he could understand where Mr Weir – who considered himself to be a “Republic of Ireland fan with a soft spot for Northern Ireland” – and others had got their viewpoint from.

Speaking to the News Letter after the programme he said: “All the old ‘kick the pope’ stuff is gone forever.

“The atmosphere at Windsor is unique. It’s an all-inclusive family occasion, but at the same time the fans manage to create a hostile atmosphere for the opposition without being offensive in a sectarian or ethnic way.

“Ciaran loved the fact there was a Lambeg beating a rhythm in our stand – another example of how something like this can be done in a non-contentious manner.”

Mr Wells said many of those around them in the West Stand were aware of the background to Mr Weir’s attendance and welcomed him warmly.

He said: “They weren’t going out of their way to be nice. That’s just the way it is at Windsor.

“I’m not seeking for people like Ciaran who felt they couldn’t come to Windsor Park to start supporting Northern Ireland.

“I just want them to know times have changed and they can come along and enjoy a great atmosphere with nothing to intimidate.”

Asked if he would reciprocate the gesture and go to a Republic of Ireland game, he said: “No, because I’m a Northern Ireland fan. I wasn’t making any claims whatsoever about the Republic team, ground or atmosphere so it wouldn’t be a reciprocal thing for me to go to one of their games. Plus they could end up being our rivals in the upcoming play-offs.”