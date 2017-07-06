Welsh Tory dies just weeks before wedding to NI woman

Tributes have been paid to a senior Welsh Conservatives staff member who died following an accident on his stag do ahead of his wedding to Northern Ireland woman Emily Russ.

The pair had been due to wed within weeks.

Ben Davies, 32, died on Sunday, a week after falling into a coma while on the Greek island of Mykonos.

It has been reported that Mr Davies, from Cardiff, suffered a head injury following a fall.

Vincent Bailey, a close friend and colleague of Mr Davies, told the BBC: “He was incredibly bright and such a big character.

“He will be impossible to forget or replace. He was a good friend and it’s just terribly sad.”

His fiancée, who is said to be from Carrickfergus, is understood to ahve