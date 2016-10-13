West Belfast: Ex-terrorist condemns ‘shotgun at playground’

Police have said a “suspected firearm” was seized on Thursday in republican west Belfast.

Just after 9am, police received the report that the object had been found.

Whilst the PSNI described it as a “suspected firearm”, Sinn Fein said it was a shotgun.

Sinn Fein also said the area was the site of a playground which is under construction, and that it sits beside a primary school and a leisure centre.

However, police described the area simply as a “building site”, and refused to elaborate further.

Pat Sheehan, the Sinn Fein MLA for Belfast West and convicted former terrorist, denounced those responsible for leaving the firearm there.

Mr Sheehan, who was once given a 15-year sentence for causing an explosion, said: “Those responsible for leaving a shotgun at the site of the new children’s play park on the Whiterock Road have endangered this community.

”It is completely unacceptable and is to be condemned in the strongest terms...

“It is fortunate that given the amount of children in the area that this has been found and taken off our streets.”

He called for anyone with information to contact police.