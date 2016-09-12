Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Race goers and the style elite showed off their ‘racing best’ at the West Coast Cooler Racing Event at Down Royal on Friday 9th September.

The ‘Best Dressed’ accolade went to Adeline Lindberg, from Belfast who

Adeline Lindberg, left, with Laura Blair from West Coast Cooler.

won a luxury prize including an overnight stay in the

Fitzwilliam Hotel, 2 front row tickets at West Coast

Cooler Fashion Week, a make up session with Oonagh

Boman, hair styling tutorial with Brenda Shankey and a

case of West Coast Cooler.

Wearing a dress from ASOS, Adeline wowed the West

Coast Cooler style judges.