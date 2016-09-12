Race goers and the style elite showed off their ‘racing best’ at the West Coast Cooler Racing Event at Down Royal on Friday 9th September.
The ‘Best Dressed’ accolade went to Adeline Lindberg, from Belfast who
won a luxury prize including an overnight stay in the
Fitzwilliam Hotel, 2 front row tickets at West Coast
Cooler Fashion Week, a make up session with Oonagh
Boman, hair styling tutorial with Brenda Shankey and a
case of West Coast Cooler.
Wearing a dress from ASOS, Adeline wowed the West
Coast Cooler style judges.