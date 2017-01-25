Westlink closed after road traffic collision

Motorists are being warned of delays after a crash on the Westlink.

Emergency services were called at 3pm after a single vehicle crash on the Westlink country-bound which has now been closed between Divis Street and Broadway.

Trafficwatch NI advised on Twitter for road users "to avoid travelling into or through Belfast or to delay their journey home if possible to avoid the congestion".

And @PSNITraffic Tweeted: "Motorists are advised that, due to RTC on Westlink, there are long delays across Belfast. Motorists should delay their journey if possible".