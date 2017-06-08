Westminster election candidate getting married on polling day

It's sure to be a very busy day for Westminster hopefuls across Northern Ireland but one candidate will definitely be busier than most.

That's because Sorcha Eastwood, who is standing for Alliance in west Belfast, is getting married today.

Alliance leader Naomi Long posted on Facebook: "Big shout out to #WestBelfastAlliance candidate Sorcha Eastwood. Today is a big day as she is not only an election candidate but is getting married!!

"After a lot of stress this week, including surgery to have a pin inserted in her finger after a really nasty dog bite, she deserves more than most, to have the best day ever."

Sorcha is running against five other candidates in the city constituency. They are: Tim Atwood, SDLP; Conor Campbell, The Workers Party; Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit Alliance; Paul Maskey, Sinn Fein and Frank McCoubrey, DUP.