Westminster tribute to nationalist MP who was killed in World War I

The DUP MP for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson pays tribute to the nationalist MP Willie Redmond, who died a century ago in the Great War.
The commemoration took place at Westminster today, and was attended by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire, the Shadow Secretary Owen Smith, and the Irish embassy.
A DUP party tweet yesterday read: “Honoured this morning to pay tribute to Willie Redmond MP, proud Irishman & soldier who fought and died alongside Ulstermen in common cause.”
William Redmond, who represented East Clare at the House of Commons, was aged 56 when he was killed at Messines.
Educated at the prestigious Clongowes Wood College, his brother John was leader of the Irish Parliamentary Party.
