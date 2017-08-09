Wettest July in five years, but sunniest for four years

Last month was the wettest July for five years and the sunniest for four years, according to the Armagh Observatory.

Total rainfall was about 3.3 inches, and there were a total of 153 hours of strong sunshine.

The wettest day was July 3, with approximately 0.6 inches of rainfall.

The sunniest day was July 8, which saw 15.3 hours of strong sunshine.

The average temperature was 15.5 degrees Celsius and the warmest day was July 8, at 25.8 C.

The observatory has been recording the weather at Armagh since 1795.