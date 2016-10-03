What did ‘no’ campaign want?

Former Colombia President Alvaro Uribe had opposed the deal which he said offered rebels “impunity” for their crimes.

He was not opposed to peace, he said after the vote, but added that the accord needed “corrections” such as;-

* That those found guilty of crimes be barred from running for public office

* Farc leaders serve time in prison for crimes committed

* That the Farc use their illicit gains to pay their victims compensation

* No changes be made to the Colombian constitution

The ‘Yes’ vote had been backed by US President Barack Obama, the UK, EU and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

Kenny Donaldson of Northern Ireland-based Innocent Victims United, said less that one-in-five Colombians had supported the deal.

“The Colombian establishment and many of the super powers looking on have wrongly judged the depth of hurt and pain which average Colombians feel because of the terrorist and criminal actions of the FARC Movement,” he said.

Colombians may have learned from Northern Ireland and Farc’s IRA links, that “appeasement” of terrorism “cannot lay the foundation for genuine Reconciliation” he added.