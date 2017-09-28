What to do if your Ryanair flight has been cancelled

The decision taken by Ryanair to cancel a further 18,000 flights on Wednesday will affect an estimated 400,000 people

Here's some advice on what to do if your flight has been cancelled.

The airline has stated, “We understand that flight cancellations may cause distress, and we will accommodate your option of choice wherever possible, while complying with EU Regulation 261/2004.”

Affected travellers will not be entitled to compensation after the latest round of cancellations as Ryanair has provided from at least five weeks notice.

If your flight has been cancelled there are now only two options:

1. Apply for a refund

Ryanair is offering refunds to all affected travellers. If you receive a refund and rearrange your own flight then you will lose out on any right to compensation.

2. Change flights

Ryanair is offering all affected travellers the opportunity to change flights for free, but the new flights will have to be with Ryanair.

Ryanair have already stated they do not have to provide alternative flights on a rival airline.