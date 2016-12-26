What we miss about Christmas at home: RIR

Soldiers in the Royal Irish Regiment who spent Christmas in Afghanistan have revealed what they miss most about being back home.

In a series of videos posted to the regiment’s Facebook page, soldiers also gave their best wishes to everyone in the UK.

Some 500 soldiers were deployed earlier this month as the newest Kabul Protection Unit.

Commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Graham Shannon gave his best wishes for everyone back home, saying: “I look forward to hearing your news as you all get together over the Christmas holidays. I love you, I miss you and I wish you all a very merry Christmas.”

Sergeant William Rutledge, from Omagh, said: “I want to wish everyone back home a very merry Christmas and a happy new year and thanks for supporting us.”

Amongst the things the soldiers missed most about being back home was “Chistmas dinner and Jack Daniels”, “sticky toffee pudding” and “good coffee”.

