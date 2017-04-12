Whazzzzuuupppp, George Martin's bid to get down with the kids backfires

The author of Game Of Thrones has been subjected to a large amount of hilarious teasing from fans after posting a cringeworthy snap in which he attempts to be youthful.

George RR Martin shared a picture of himself posing in a tilted baseball cap with the caption "Wazzzuuuppp" on Twitter.

The 68-year-old wrote that his publishers had told him he needed to work on his appeal to a younger audience - and his devoted followers could not resist making fun.

Contributing ideas on how Mr Martin might connect with the kids, one person joked: "He's gonna release it at 10 second Snapchat stories."

Another suggested: "You may want something more contemporary, like 'Where's the beef?' or 'That's a spicy meatball'.

One simply commented: "Omg it's G to the R R Shizzle!"

But fans eagerly awaiting Mr Martin's upcoming Song Of Ice And Fire instalment, Winds Of Winter, were less appreciative of the gesture.

Renewing their pleas for the novel to hit the shelves, one responded: "The quicker you finish Winds Of Winter, the younger your audience will be."

Referring to Mr Martin's smiling photo, another wrote: "There'd better be a typewriter or laptop somewhere in front of you. I want the books! *please*"

While there is still no official date for the book's release, Mr Martin last year told fans via his Live Journal that he was "disappointed" by the continuing delays.