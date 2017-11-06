When does Belfast Christmas Market open?

Belfast's annual Christmas Market returns to City Hall on Saturday November 18.

And organisers say this year’s event will have even more variety - including a new spacious eating area where you can sit, relax and enjoy the tasty delights that the market has to offer.

Belfast Christmas market

The Market will run from November 18 to December 23.

It will open from 10am – 8pm Monday – Wednesday and 10am - 10pm on Thursday – Saturday.

Organisers say the Market fun starts outside the gates of City Hall, on Donegall Square North, with 20 traders offering a range of high quality goods from their hand-crafted chalets.

Meanwhile Inside the gates visitors will find an exciting selection of hand-painted pottery, continental food, fancy festive decorations, and a wide range of festive arts and crafts from across Europe and beyond.