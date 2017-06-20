Whiterock parade ruling ‘rewards republican intransigence and bad behaviour’

A restriction preventing an Orange Order parade along a stretch of Belfast’s Springfield Road has been branded a “deplorable” decision that “rewards republican intransigence and bad behaviour”.

Responding to the Parades Commission determination – which prohibits the local lodges from passing through the peace line at Workman Avenue for this Saturday’s Whiterock parade – a spokesman for No 9 District said its members had “expressed their disgust and anger” at the commission’s ruling.

This is the second year running that no parade participants have been allowed along the half-mile section of the Springfield Road in question.

A spokesman for No 9 District said: “The Whiterock parade has passed off peacefully in recent years, with the Orange Institution abiding by previous determinations.

“It is notable that the only breaches have been by nationalist protestors, some of whom travel a great distance to be ‘offended’.

“The Parades Commission need to remember that the section of the Springfield Road which republicans deem ‘contested’ is in fact a ‘shared road’ in every sense.”

The spokesman added: “It is clear that this determination by the Parades Commission reinforces our belief that the Parades Commission cannot be part of the solution regarding parading in Northern Ireland, instead they continue to be part of the problem.”

In its determination, the commission said: “The contention centres around the parade’s route along the half-mile stretch of the Springfield Road from Workman Avenue at the peace line to the West Circular Road.

“This area is perceived as nationalist/republican forming an interface with loyalist/unionist areas.”

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the commission said: “No part of the parade may cross the peace line at the security gates at Workman Avenue, which is the same restriction as last year.

“These gates are closed to vehicles both day and night, and the commission has in its decision making given due weight amongst other factors to the primacy of communities in determining how space at the peace walls is used.”

The spokeswoman added: “These conditions are in the interests of the relationships between the local communities, and the primacy given to them in determining how to use space at the peace line.

“These conditions are necessary to reduce the risks of public disorder.”

William Humphrey of the DUP said: “The protestors are the people who have broken the determinations. No 9 District has complied with those determinations, painful though they have been, and effectively what the commission continues to do is enshrine a veto for nationalist protestors who have no reason to compromise. The commission is part of the problem and not part of the solution.”

Sinn Fein MLA Fra McCann said it was a”fair and balanced” determination that “deals with the restrictions campaigned for by local residents while also affording the Orange Order the right to parade down part of the Springfield Road.”

Mr McCann also appealed for everyone to ensure the parade passes off peacefully “and without any contention”.