Here is a list of who’s who in Theresa May’s new Cabinet:

:: Chancellor Philip Hammond

Former foreign secretary Mr Hammond remains as Chancellor of the Exchequer. He has previously served as transport secretary and defence secretary. The “reassuringly boring” choice, Mr Hammond, 61, studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University and is believed to have a devout belief in economic stability and prudent public finances.

:: Home Secretary Amber Rudd

After suffering a nervous election night which saw her majority much reduced, Ms Rudd was given some comfort as she was confirmed as remaining in one of the Great Offices of State. She came to politics later in life than most, having worked as an investment banker, venture capitalist and financial journalist. The former secretary of state for the Department of Energy and Climate Change was a loud voice for Remain during the EU referendum. The 53-year-old appeared to support the new PM over her own junior minister, Andrea Leadsom, in the race for the Tory leadership.

:: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Rumours abound he was again manoeuvring for a potential leadership bid, Mr Johnson keeps his brief amid his strenuous denials he is eyeing Mrs May’s job. His political fortunes turned following the Prime Minister’s decision to give him one of the most sought-after roles in the Cabinet last year. The 52-year-old former mayor of London’s appointment could be seen as somewhat unexpected, having been prone to more than the odd gaffe overseas down the years.

:: Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon

A loyal defender of Mrs May since the election result, he was previously tipped as a possible candidate for promotion but the Prime Minister appeared to give her seal of approval to his work in the past three years by keeping Sir Michael, 65, in his current role.

:: Secretary of State for Brexit David Davis

He retains the role created in July 2016 and will stay front and centre in the looming negotiations for Britain’s exit from the EU. The 68-year-old has previously published what he described as a “Brexit economic strategy for Britain”. Mr Davis has served as Foreign Office minister and shadow home secretary.

:: Environment Secretary Michael Gove

His appointment is a remarkable comeback for a man who fought, and lost, to Theresa May in last year’s Tory leadership battle. The former justice secretary dramatically ditched Mr Johnson to run himself and had found himself frozen out in Mrs May’s first Cabinet last July. The 49-year-old’s wife, journalist Sarah Vine, was forced to deny being power-hungry after an email blunder revealed she told him not to “concede any ground” to Mr Johnson.

:: First Secretary of State Damian Green

The former work and pensions secretary takes the title generally associated with the role of deputy prime minister. A long-standing ally of Mrs May, he will also take on the role of Minister for the Cabinet Office. He was minister for state for police and criminal justice until 2014. Mr Green, 61, graduated from Oxford and worked as a journalist before becoming an MP in 1997.

:: Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Despite being a figure of hate for some in the NHS, the Health Secretary has kept his job. Mr Hunt, 49, who has been heavily criticised for imposing a new contract for junior doctors, will remain in the role he has held for five years. He is a philosophy, politics and economics graduate of Oxford University and was elected as an MP in 2005. After the first reshuffle last July, Mr Hunt tweeted: “’Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated ...’ Thrilled to be back in the best job in Government.”

:: Chief Whip Gavin Williamson

David Cameron’s former parliamentary private secretary holds on to the post of Chief Whip, having been dispatched to Northern Ireland to negotiate a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up a Tory minority government. The 40-year-old, who is reportedly well-liked within the Tory Party, took on Mark Harper’s former role. The relatively unknown MP for South Staffordshire was state-educated before studying for a BSc in social sciences at the University of Bradford.

:: Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss

Demoted from her previous role as justice secretary after she was criticised over her failure to defend the judiciary from media attacks over the Article 50 decision. Ms Truss, who studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, worked as a management accountant before entering politics. The 41-year-old once described the political views of her parents as “to the left of Labour” and said her father was “horrified” when he discovered she had joined the Conservatives.

:: Business Secretary Greg Clark

Mr Clark retains the business portfolio. He follows Sajid Javid in the role which will see him manage strategy and policy across the business department. Mr Clark, 49, grew up in Middlesbrough and went on to study at Cambridge and the London School of Economics where he gained a PhD for a thesis on incentive payments. He has also held the post of universities secretary and financial secretary to the Treasury.

:: International Trade Secretary Liam Fox

Stays in post. He was forced to resign from his role as defence secretary in 2011 after allowing his friend and best man Adam Werritty to take on an unofficial and undeclared role as his adviser. In July last year, he was welcomed back into the ranks by Theresa May. Dr Fox, 54, ran in the Tory leadership contest but was quick to back Mrs May when he was eliminated in the first round.

:: Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke

Replacing Mr Green at the Department for Work and Pensions, Mr Gauke gets another promotion. Last July he moved up to chief secretary to the Treasury from financial secretary to the Treasury, a post he had held since July 2014. The father-of-three has held posts at the Treasury since the Conservative-led coalition took power in 2010. The 44-year-old Oxford law graduate and former City lawyer has been MP for Hertfordshire South West since the 2005 election.

:: International Development Secretary Priti Patel

Prominent Brexiteer Ms Patel was employment minister before taking on the international development role. The 45-year-old studied at Keele and Essex universities and began work in the Conservative Central Office in 1997. She also worked in consultancy before she became MP for Witham, Essex, in 2010.

:: Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Karen Bradley

She was parliamentary under secretary of state in the Home Office from 2014 and now Mrs Bradley will continue to hold the culture portfolio. She oversees arts and culture, broadcasting and creative industries, amongst others. Mrs Bradley, 47, is a mathematics graduate of Imperial College London and went on to work as a tax manager.

:: Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns

He was appointed as Welsh Secretary just four months before the first of Mrs May’s reshuffles so there is little surprise that Mr Cairns retains his position. The 45-year-old who was born in Swansea, is a graduate of the University of Wales, Newport, and was elected as MP for the Vale of Glamorgan in 2010. He worked in banking for a decade before his election to the Welsh Assembly.

:: Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary David Lidington

Promoted to the Ministry of Justice to replace Ms Truss. Mr Lidington had been Europe minister between 2010 and last year when he moved across to leader of the House of Commons, a post concerned with the smooth running of the Commons. The Cambridge history graduate and father-of-four has been MP for Aylesbury since 1992. He previously worked for BP and mining firm Rio Tinto.

:: Communities Secretary Sajid Javid

The former business secretary holds on to the role of Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government. Mr Javid, who held the culture secretary position before being appointed to the business role last year, is a former managing director of Deutsche Bank. The 47-year-old University of Exeter graduate stood on a “joint ticket” with Stephen Crabb for the leadership election, hoping to be chancellor if Mr Crabb had become PM.

:: Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire

Former minister for security and immigration James Brokenshire also stays in post. Theresa Villiers resigned from the role after Mrs May offered her another role which she felt she could not take on. Mr Brokenshire, 49, studied law at the University of Exeter and worked in an international law firm before being elected as MP for Hornchurch in 2005. The constituency was dissolved and he then became MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup in 2010.

:: Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom

Moved from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to replace David Lidington. Last year she had hoped to become the new prime minister, but after dropping out of the race Mrs Leadsom was made secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs. Mrs Leadsom, 53, was energy minister before being appointed to the new role. She was elected as MP for South Northamptonshire in 2010, having previously worked in the financial sector.

:: Education Secretary Justine Greening

She was international development secretary before being given Nicky Morgan’s old portfolio in Mrs May’s first Cabinet. Yorkshire-born Ms Greening was state-educated and studied economics at Southampton University. She worked as an accountant and finance manager before winning the seat of Putney in the 2005 general election. In June, the 48-year-old revealed she was in a “happy same-sex relationship”, and tweeted: “I campaigned for Stronger In but sometimes you’re better off out!”.

:: Transport Secretary Chris Grayling

Former leader of the House of Commons Chris Grayling remains Transport Secretary, following in the footsteps of Sir Patrick McLoughlin. Mr Grayling, 54, has been an MP since 2001 and has held several cabinet and shadow cabinet positions. The Brexiteer backed Theresa May’s leadership bid. Mr Grayling is a Cambridge graduate and worked as a journalist before entering politics.

:: Scotland Secretary David Mundell

Now one of 13 Conservative MPs north of the border, he faces a reduced threat of a second independence referendum post Brexit after the SNP lost 21 seats. The 55-year-old former lawyer retains his position, having been made Scotland Secretary after the 2015 election. The father-of-three, a former MSP, has represented Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale at Westminster since 2005.

:: Leader of the House of Lords Baroness Evans

Natalie Evans, Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, was made a life peer just three years ago, having previously been deputy director of the Conservative Research Department. The 41-year-old Cambridge graduate keeps her role, where she is responsible for organising government business in the House of Lords. She took on the role from Baroness Stowell of Beeston.