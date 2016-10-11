Will Young waltzes off ‘Strictly’ show

Singer Will Young has announced he has withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing for personal reasons.

The former Pop Idol winner, 37, said in a statement that he leaves with “joy in my heart that I have been able to take part in one of the most loved shows on British television”.

He praised his professional partner, Karen Clifton, saying that the creative partnership with her “has been the most wonderful thing to experience”.

He explained: “To be a part of Strictly has been a long time ambition of mine. As a performer, a viewer, and a fan of the show, to dance as a contestant was an experience I always hoped for.

“I have made some great friends, and am in awe of their performances week in, week out. I have found a creative partnership with Karen that has been the most wonderful thing to experience,” he said.

The singer said he would be “eternally grateful to her for her direction, talent and guiding me through three wonderful dances that I will be able to show my grandkids in years to come”.

He went on: “Unfortunately, I am leaving the show for personal reasons. I leave with joy in my heart that I have been able to take part in one of the most loved shows on British television”.

The star thanked everyone on the show and described them all as a “unique family”.

He also thanked the BBC for supporting me throughout my journey.