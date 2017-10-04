William to meet mental health workers and emergency services on Belfast visit

The Duke of Cambridge has arrived in Belfast for a visit that will highlight the work of a mental health charity and the emergency services.

William's afternoon of engagements in the city will take in the Inspire charity and see him observe search and rescue training on the River Lagan.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, has not accompanied her husband on the trip to Northern Ireland.

William will first visit the Inspire social enterprise in the city centre, where he will meet mental health counsellors and service users before officially opening the charity's new offices.

He will then travel to the historic Titanic Quarter to see the work of Lagan Search and Rescue lifeboat service.

The Duke will watch a live demonstration of a rescue mission in the harbour, which will include the deployment of a lifeboat, a quayside response and rescue swimmers, before meeting a number of the volunteers and hearing about their experience of setting up the service.

One of the helicopters from the recently established Northern Ireland Air Ambulance service will be parked alongside the harbour.

This evening, William will attend a private dinner for the Irish Guards Association.