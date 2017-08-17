Search

Willie Frazer to discuss Dublin protest with Garda Siochana

Willie Frazer in 2014
South Armagh victims campaigner William Frazer has said he will visit Garda in Drogheda on Friday with a view to discussing a “victims demonstration” in Dublin.

In a statement, he raised issues of the Dublin government’s past “state collusion” with republican paramilitaries, its “mishandling” of the Troubles, and the non-appearance of Garda witnesses at the Kingsmills massacre inquest.

The protest is being considered, he said, “to highlight outstanding legacy issues”.

He added: “The inquest cannot be allowed to drag on at the behest of an unresponsive Irish government.”