Willie Frazer to discuss Dublin protest with Garda Siochana

South Armagh victims campaigner William Frazer has said he will visit Garda in Drogheda on Friday with a view to discussing a “victims demonstration” in Dublin.

In a statement, he raised issues of the Dublin government’s past “state collusion” with republican paramilitaries, its “mishandling” of the Troubles, and the non-appearance of Garda witnesses at the Kingsmills massacre inquest.

The protest is being considered, he said, “to highlight outstanding legacy issues”.

He added: “The inquest cannot be allowed to drag on at the behest of an unresponsive Irish government.”