Winner of 29 million Euro jackpot contacts Lottery chiefs

Ireland's newest millionaire has made contact with lottery chiefs.

The unnamed winner of last Friday's 29 million euro EuroMillions' jackpot came forward but no details are being released, not even the shop that sold the winning ticket.

The National Lottery said contact was made with its offices in Dublin after a weekend of speculation.

"We want to give the winner time and space to make arrangements and to let the news sink in. The name of the winning shop will be made known in the next day or so," a spokeswoman said.

"This is an incredible amount of money to win and we are delighted to have another winner of EuroMillions in Ireland."

It is the 11th time a EuroMillions jackpot has been won in Ireland.

And it follows the win for a Dublin work syndicate in January this year when they shared out an 88.5m euro jackpot.

The country's biggest win remains Dolores McNamara from Limerick, who took home 115m euro in 2005.