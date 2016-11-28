Witness appeal after defibrillator damaged

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of criminal damage to a defibrillator outside a business premises on the Woodstock Road area of east Belfast.

Inspector Keith Hutchinson said : “It was reported at approximately 3.00pm on Sunday 27th November, four males caused criminal damage to a defibrillator outside a business premises on the Woodstock Road area of east Belfast. One male has since been arrested in relation to this incident and remains in police custody.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Woodstock Road area at the time to contact Strandtown Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 717 on 27/11/16. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

East Belfast businessman Andrew Crymble has pledged that a defibrillator smashed by vandals at the weekend will be back in working order as soon as possible.

The defibrillator had only been installed at Crymble and Sons funeral directors for a week when it was vandalised.

Andrew Crymble said they had installed the defribillator at their own cost to give something back to the community.

He watched the vandalism happening at the Woodstock Road premises on a live CCTV feed.