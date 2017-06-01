Witness appeal after four remain in hospital after serious two vehicle collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a serious two vehicle road traffic collision on the Bryansford Road in the Kilcoo area just outside Castlewellan.

The collision was reported to police at 11:30pm on May 31 when a grey Ford Mondeo and a silver Volkswagen Golf were involved in a road traffic collision on the Bryansford Road in the Kilcoo area just outside Castlewellan.

A PSNI spokesman said: "At present, four of the five people involved in the collision remain in hospital with varying degrees of serious and life threatening injuries, whilst the fifth person involved in the collision remains in a stable condition in hospital."

Police are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed the collision to contact Downpatrick Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1373 of the 31/05/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”