Woman (48) dies after Glenshane Road collision

A 48-year-old female pedestrian has died as a result of a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road outside Londonderry in the early hours of this morning.

PSNI Inspector Gregory Smyth said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision. If you have any information that could help with our investigation, please contact police at Strand Road on telephone number 101, quoting reference 117 of 18/9/17.”

The Glenshane Road has now re-opened.