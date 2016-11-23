Woman airlifted to hospital after Glenshane crash

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the Glenshane Road between Londonderry and Belfast.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said the woman’s injuries were “very serious”. A number of others were also injured in the crash, which took place on the Glenshane Pass near the Ponderosa public house, just outside Dungiven.

Police are advising motorists that the road remains closed following the collision.

Belfast bound traffic is being diverted in Dungiven and Londonderry bound traffic is being diverted at the bottom of Glenshane Pass via Maghera.

The road is expected to remain closed for several more hours while police conduct a full and thorough investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision.