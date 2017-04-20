Woman and child escape west Belfast gun attack

A woman and child have escaped uninjured after shots were fired at a house in the Andersonstown area of west Belfast.

Detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime are appealing for information after the attack in the Aitnamona Crescent area on Wednesday 19 April.

Detective Inspector Mark McHaffie said: “Just after 10pm, a number of shots were fired at the house. Two people were in the property at the time however no-one was injured.

“We are carrying out a number of follow-up enquiries and we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1317 19/04/2017. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the attack.

The West Belfast MP said: “Last night’s attack during which shots were fired at a house in Aitnamona Crescent in west Belfast was wrong and must be condemned.

“A young woman and child were in the house at the time of the attack and thankfully they were not injured but it must have been a frightening experience for them and those living nearby. “There is no place in our society for attacks like this.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the PSNI.”