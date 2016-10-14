Woman and young children put through terrifying ordeal: Police renew appeal for witnesses

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary at a house on Ribadoo Road, Ballyward have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A woman and her young children were threatened by three armed men during the incident on Monday, October 10.

Detective Inspector Bolster said: “A woman and three young children were subjected to a terrifying ordeal in their own home by three armed men on Monday evening. Threats were made against the woman and her children before the men made off in the family car, a grey Audi A4 – registration ERZ 3363.

“This car has not yet been located and we are appealing for anyone who has seen the car since Monday, October 10 to come forward.

“I would ask anyone with any information to contact detectives in Downpatrick on 101 quoting reference 1207 10/10/16.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.