Woman arrested after city centre assault

A woman has been arrested and remains in police custody after an assault in Belfast city centre in the early hours of today.
A PSNI spokesman said that shortly after 12.40am police attended the scene of an assault on College Street in the Belfast area.
"A male was assaulted by a female and is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries," the PSNI spokesman said. "The female has since been arrested and remains in police custody."
