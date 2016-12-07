Search

Woman arrested after city centre assault

A woman has been arrested and remains in police custody after an assault in Belfast city centre in the early hours of today.

A PSNI spokesman said that shortly after 12.40am police attended the scene of an assault on College Street in the Belfast area.

"A male was assaulted by a female and is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries," the PSNI spokesman said. "The female has since been arrested and remains in police custody."