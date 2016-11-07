Woman arrested after fleeing crash with parked car in Coalisland

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after making off from the scene of a collision involving a parked car in Coalisland on Saturday morning (November 5).

It was reported that three people were acting suspiciously in a silver Peugeot 206 in The Square area at around 8.40am.

The car was involved in an RTC with a parked vehicle in the Lineside area a short time later. The three people, two men and a woman, made off from the scene.

The 29-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of several driving offences including driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving.

Inspector John McKenna said: "I would like to thank members of the public who alerted us to this incident.

"This is an excellent example of the public working with police and their help was vital in assisting us to secure an arrest.

"I would appeal to anyone who knows of the other two males involved to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 280 of 05/11/16."