Woman caught on CCTV kicking puppy admits offence

A Lurgan woman was in court today (Wednesday, November 8) accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

Standing in the public gallery of Craigavon Magistrates Court, 34-year-old Mary Haughian was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to the dog on 10 October this year in that she “knew or ought reasonably to have known that the said act or failure to act would have that effect or was likely to do so, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.”

While Haughian, from Hill Street in the town, confirmed she understood the charge, her defence solicitor said she was pleading guilty to the single count.

Freeing Haughian on bail, District Judge Bernie Kelly said she will pass sentence this Friday.

The charge arises after Haughian was captured on CCTV kicking a Staffordshire bull terrier puppy walking along Union Street in Lurgan.

The PSNI rescued the puppy and speaking at the time, said ‘PC Pupper’ was “now safe with a recognised breeder”, an investigation was under way and his owner would be answering some questions.

“As animal lovers, we all had the same response to that video,” they added.

“The air turned blue in our office when we watched it, and significant levels of anger have been voiced.”