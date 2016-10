A woman is in a critical condition in a Belfast hospital following a crash on the A1.

The road is closed in both directions between Dromore and Hillsborough following the serious one vehicle crash.

The crash was reported shortly after 3.30am this morning.

Police say the road is expected to remain closed this morning as an electricity pole was damaged in the collision.

A spokesperson for the Royal Victoria Hospital said the woman is in intensive care and her condition is described as ‘critical’.