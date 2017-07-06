Woman dies following Co Down road collision

A woman has died followed a road traffic collision in Co Down earlier this evening (Thursday).

The incident, involving a Mini, a Mercedes and a Mitsubishi Outlander vehicle, occurred on the Belfast Road in Saintfield shortly before 6pm.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police would appeal to anyone who may have been travelling on the Belfast Road, Saintfield and saw any of these vehicles driving in the vicinity to contact police at Downpatrick on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1113 06/07/17.

The road remained closed late on Thursday evening while police and forensic experts examined the scene.