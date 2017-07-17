Woman dies in Limavady house fire

A woman has died following a house fire in Limavady, Co Londonderry.

The blaze broke out at a house in the Grange Park area of the town around 6.25am this morning.

Emergency services attended but unfortunately the woman was found deceased at the scene.

The victim was aged in her 50s, police have confirmed.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was out when fire crews arrived at the scene.

The spokseperson added: “A passer-by noticed smoke coming from the house and alerted the emergency services. A smoke alarm was also sounding from the property.

“Tragically a lady has died and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who has died.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire has now commenced.

Sinn Féin East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “The whole community is shocked by this tragic incident.

“This is a deeply tragic event and my thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the woman.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene for their professionalism and their efforts.”