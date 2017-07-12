Woman hospitalised after car accident at parade in Belfast

Three women were hit by a car which was part of a Twelfth parade in Belfast yesterday.
The incident took place in the south of the city. Police received a report of a road traffic collision in the Lisburn Road area at around 12.45pm.
A PSNI spokesperson added: “Three females, one aged in her 30s and two aged in their 40s, received minor injuries when they were struck by a grey Peugeot car that was travelling as part of the parade.”
The NI Ambulance Service confirmed that one of the women was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital with a knee injury.
It has been reported that the car had lurched forward and struck the three women. An eyewitness told the BBC it appeared to be an accident.
