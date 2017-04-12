Woman hospitalised after M2 motorway crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a road crash on the M2 motorway this morning.

Police and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which took place between Junction 5 (Templepatrick) and Junction 6 (Rathbeg) on the north bound side of the carriageway.

The scene on the M2

Firefighters used cutting equipment to access to the interior of a car which appeared to have collided with a tree.

Police confirmed that a woman, who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

There were long delays country bound as the crash blocked one lane of the motorway, but police confirmed the lane has now reopened.

Elsewhere, the Frosses Rd in Ballymoney is closed following a two vehicle road traffic collision. Local diversions are in place but delays are expected.