Woman killed in Ballymoney crash named

A woman who died in a road crash near Ballymoney in the early hours of this morning has been named locally.

Nichola Baird, who is understood to be a nurse aged in her early 30s, died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on the Finvoy Road.

The road is still closed between the junctions of the Lislagan Road and Burnquarter Road, with limited access to the Drumlee Road.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey told the News Letter that Ms Baird came from a well known and well respected family in the Finvoy area.

He added: “My eldest son plays in Ballymaconnelly Flute Band with her brother. My understanding is that her parents are currently on holiday abroad.

“This is a real tragedy which has shocked the local community. A young woman’s life has been cut short in tragic circumstances.

“I want to express my sympathy to the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with this devastating news.

“It will come as a shock to both the family and friends but also the Ballymoney and Rasharkin communities.”

North Antrim TUV MLA Jim Allister said: “Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the latest road traffic victim after today’s further tragic loss of life on the roads of North Antrim.

“The loss of this young life will take her parents and family to a dark place suffered by too many as our roads continue to take lives. This local family is very much in my thoughts and prayers.”

DUP Alderman, John Finlay, has expressed his shock at the death of the young woman.

He said: “Tragically, the Finvoy Road has been the scene of another serious car accident this morning which has claimed the life of a young woman, believed to be from Finvoy.

“I was shocked to hear the news, and I want to extend my sympathy to the woman’s family and friends at a time of unspeakable grief. For them, life will never be the same again.

“Although the precise circumstances of the accident are yet unclear, I have previously raised concerns with PSNI and the Department of Infrastructure about safety issues on this road, and, in light of this latest tragedy, I will be making further representations.”