Woman killed in road crash named

The woman killed in a car accident on a busy road between Londonderry and Strabane on Thursday night has been named as Caoimhe O’Brien.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that the woman who died as a result of a one vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) on the Victoria Road, between Strabane and Derry/Londonderry, was 23 year old Caoimhe O’Brien from County Tyrone.

“The RTC, involving a blue Ford Focus, was reported to police at approximately 11.50pm on Thursday, October 13. Part of the Victoria Road was closed for a time. It reopened at approximately 10.35am on Friday, October 14.”

Sergeant Lawrence Speer said: “I would ask anyone who noticed the blue Ford Focus in the area late last night to contact Strabane Police Station or the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1427 of 13/10/16.”