Woman resuscitated in River Foyle rescue

A woman had to be resuscitated during one of two River Foyle rescue operations less than an hour apart at the weekend, it has emerged.

Foyle Search and Rescue’s Duty Boat Crew managed to retrieve the woman from the river in the early hours of Saturday morning, after they spotted her entering the waters at around 1.30am.

Foyle Search and Rescue staff said that once onboard the boat, the woman was assessed and found to be unresponsive.

First Aiders from Foyle Search and Rescue commenced CPR, and successfully resuscitating the patient.

She was stabilised and subsequently transferred to an awaiting ambulance.

Less than an hour later, Foyle Search and Rescue were involved in a second, separate emergency incident.

At 2.20am Duty Teams observed a female in distress over the railings at the river’s edge.

The female subsequently entered the water, but was rescued immediately by an on the scene Boat Crew.

The patient was administered First Aid, being treated for cold water shock, before being handed over to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. She was transferred from the scene to hospital, with the Police Service of Northern Ireland assisting in the operation.

Foyle Search and Rescue Duty Teams have been commended for their quick response and use of First Aid.

A spokesperson said: “FSR would like to acknowledge the response and support of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the PSNI during both incidents and appreciation to members of the public who gave assistance”.