Work begins on Chinese Titanic replica

Work began today on a full-scale replica of the Titanic, set to become a top attraction at a Chinese theme park when completed next year.

The new version of the ill-fated ship, which was originally constructed in Belfast by Harland and Wolff, will spend her days in a reservoir in Sichuan province.

Visitors will be able to board the ship and, should they wish, experience a simulation of the iceberg collision which sank the vessel and killed more than 1,500 people on board.

Construction began with a keel laying ceremony and the news that the project has already surpassed its original estimated cost of one billion yuan (£116 million).