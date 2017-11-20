Work on urban sports facility due to commence early in new year

The construction of an ‘urban sports facility’ at Solitude Park in Banbridge is due to be completed by the end of March, it has been confirmed.

The project, which had been due to be finished by the end of 2017, has been delayed for a number of months. However, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has given an assurance that work on the much-anticipated scheme will go ahead early in the new year.

The development will provide impressive new facilities for skateboarders, BMX riders and in-line skaters.

“The project to provide an urban sports facility in Solitude Park, Banbridge is still going ahead with a slightly revised schedule. Construction work will get under way in January next year and be completed by the end of March,” a council spokesperson said.

While disappointed that the project has been delayed, Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart commented: “It is very frustrating the length of time it has taken to commence the work, but I am pleased that progress has been made and that delivery of the equipment is now scheduled for January. I am working closely with my council colleagues Councillor Paul Greenfield and Alderman Junior McCrum on this matter and we collectively have been pressing officials to expedite this matter.

“It is essential that we deliver on this long-awaited facility. It will be a great asset to the Banbridge leisure offering and one that we will aim to replicate in other areas.

“I look forward to seeing the work commence early in the new year.”