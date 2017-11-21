World champion Rea talks bikes with Prince William at Buckingham Palace

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about how his love of motorcycles had been put “on the back-burner” because of his growing family.

William, whose wife the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting the couple’s third child in April, made the remarks as he made triple world Superbike champion Jonathan Rea an MBE.

Jonathan Rea chats with Prince William after receiving his MBE at Buckingham Palace

Northern Irishman Mr Rea, 30, who recently added the 2017 title to those he won in 2016 and 2015, said they talked about motorbikes during the ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The father of two told the Press Association it had been an honour to receive an accolade outside the sport, before adding: “I know he’s a bit of a motorcycle fan himself.

“We talked about his bikes and the fact that he has put it on the back-burner a little bit because of his children now.”

Along with his brother Prince Harry, the Duke has been a keen biker from a young age and had previously been known to own bikes including a 1199cc Ducati and a 600cc Yamaha trials bike.

In 2003, as he celebrated his 21st birthday, he said he was “passionate” about motorcycles and preferred two wheels to his car.

At the time he said: “I don’t know what it is about bikes, but I’ve always had a passion for motorbikes ever since I was very small. I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes.”

He said he mainly rode at Prince Charles’s Highgrove home and around the country roads of surrounding Gloucestershire.

He added: “It does help being anonymous with my motorcycle helmet on because it does enable me to relax.

“But I just enjoy everything about motorbikes and the camaraderie that comes with it.”

In 2008 the brothers took part in an arduous motorcycle rally across Africa.

The Enduro Africa 08 event raised money for a variety of charities including Sentebale, which was jointly founded by Prince Harry, as well as Unicef and the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

Mr Rea, whose two sons are aged four and two, the same ages as Prince George and Princess Charlotte, said his boys were already into riding “electric trial bikes”.

He said seeing them at the end of each race was something that made him very proud.

He won in Qatar at the start of November to end the Superbike season with 16 victories, 24 podiums and a total of 556 points, surpassing 2002 champion Colin Edwards’ previous record haul of 552.

He had wrapped up his third successive title at Magny-Cours in September. All have come while riding with the Kawasaki team.

He added: “It’s been more than a dream, more than I ever expected. To come here today it kind of really sinks in what I have achieved.

“I’m very very honoured to be invited here and receive an MBE because it’s nice to be recognised outside my sport. It’s something I’m very proud of.”