World Pipe Band Championships: Inveraray complete rise to the top

Inveraray & District completed their rise to the very top of the pipe band world as they claimed the grade one world title in Glasgow on Saturday.

Field Marshal Montgomery had to settle for second place as Inveraray lifted prizes for best MSR and medley to claim first place overall.

Tullylagan, runners-up in Grade 4a and winners of the best drum corps

Leading drummer Steven McWhirter, who is originally from Co Antrim, led his Inveraray drum corps to world success with wins in the MSR and Medley sections.

Completing the top six were St Laurence O’Toole, Scottish Power, Simon Fraser University (Canada) and Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia.

An emotional pipe major Stuart Liddell described the victory as “incredibly special”.

“This is the completion of a long journey,” he said. “The band was formed in 2004 and only entered grade one in 2010.

Adult world champion drum major Jason Price (Ravara Pipe Band)

“Grade one has been an incredibly hard nut to crack!”

Northern Ireland’s drum majors continued their fine form at the highest level with Jason Price (Ravara), James Kennedy (Closkelt) and Rachel Lowry (Armaghbreague) returning as world champions.

There was plenty of silverware collected by Ulster bands throughout the grades but the top placings proved just out of reach.

Grade two saw Glasgow Skye Association lift the title with Lomond & Clyde claiming the drumming prize. Co Donegal’s Manorcunningham were placed sixth.

The Grade 3a band and drums titles went to the Royal Burgh of Stirling with Marlacoo & District placing third.

The Royal Burgh of Annan ran out victors in Grade 3b and lifted the drumming prize. There was a third for Quinn Memorial with Major Sinclair Memorial claiming fifth place.

Grade 4a saw the 3rd Battalion of the Regiment of Scotland take top spot with Tullylagan, winners of the best drum corps title, in second place. McNeilstown and Cullybackey were third and fifth respectively.

In Grade 4b there was a runners up place for Kildoag behind winners College of Piping Summerside (Canada), with Lisnamulligan not far behind in third.

RESULTS

Grade 1: 1, Inveraray and District, also best MSR and Medley, best overall drums, best MSR drums; 2, Field Marshal Montgomery; 3, St Laurence O’Toole, also best Medley drums; 4, Scottish Power; 5, Simon Fraser University – Canada; 6, Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia.

Champion of champions band and drums: Inveraray & District.

Grade 2: 1, The Glasgow Skye Association; 2, Lomond and Clyde, also best drums; 3, St Thomas Alumni – U.S.A; 4, City of Dunedin – U.S.A; 5, Mackenzie Caledonian; 6, Manorcunningham.

Champion of champions band: Lomond & Clyde. Drums: Glasgow Skye.

Grade 3a: 1, Royal Burgh of Stirling, also best drums; 2, New Ross and District; 3, Marlacoo and District; 4, Coalburn I.O.R; 5, St Joseph’s; 6, Deeside Caledonia.

Champion of champions band: Wallacestone. Drums: Royal Burgh of Stirling.

Grade 3b: 1, Royal Burgh of Annan, also best drums; 2, Bothwell Castle; 3, Quinn Memorial; 4, The Highlanders (4 Scots); 5, Major Sinclair Memorial; 6, Kevin R Blandford Memorial – USA.

Champion of champions band and drums: Royal Burgh of Annan.

Grade 4a: 1, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland; 2, Tullylagan, also best drums; 3, McNeillstown; 4, Denny and Dunipace Gleneagles; 5, Cullybackey; 6, Dunbar Royal British Legion.

Champion of champions band: 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland. Drums: Kinross.

Grade 4b: 1, The College of Piping (Summerside) - Canada; 2, Kildoag; 3, Lisnamulligan; 4, Culter and District; 5, Cullen; 6, Davidson’s Mains and District. Best drums: Kilmarnock.

Champion of champions band: Lisnamulligan. Drums: Kilmarnock.

Drum majors

Adult: 1, Jason Price, Ravara; 2, Alicia Dickson Hamilton, Matt Boyd Memorial; 3, Andrea McKeown Gibson, Battlehill; 4, Lauren Abraham, Ballybriest; 5, Liam Renton, Inveraray and District; 6, Lauren Hanna, Lomond and Clyde.

Champion of champions: Jason Price (Ravara).

Juvenile: 1, James Kennedy, Closkelt; 2, Lana Gibson, Ballyboley; 3, Emma Barr, Field Marshal Montgomery; 4, Gibb Fraser, Coalburn I.O.R; 5, Kathryn McKeown, Battlehill; 6, Jason Nicholl, Tullylagan.

Champion of champions: Emma Barr (Field Marshal).

Junior: 1, Rachael Lowry, Armaghbreague; 2, Jamie Cupples, Aughintober; 3, Abigail Wenlock, Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia; 4, Kathy Hunter, Manorcunningham; 5, Lucas Adamson, Gilnahirk; 6, Kara Gilmour, Finvoy.

Champion of champions: Jamie Cupples (Aughintober).