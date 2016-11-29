World's oldest living person celebrates 117th birthday

The Italian woman who is the world's oldest living person has marked her 117th birthday by blowing out all the candles on her cake.
Emma Morano received a greeting from Italy's president, read by an official, and a visit from two elderly nieces and her long-time physician on Tuesday morning to mark the milestone birthday.
She patiently responded to a series of questions from journalists and accepted some gifts, including cookies.
Then she blew out the candles on her cake - not one for every year, but three numerals to show her age, 117.
Another party, including cake, was planned for the afternoon, after a nap.
Ms Morano, who is believed to be the last surviving person in the world born in the 1800s, became the oldest living person in May.
