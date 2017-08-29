‘Wrong-headed’ move over Irish language act

A senior DUP figure has branded a political event aimed at drumming up support for a stand-alone Irish language act as “wrong-headed”.

The comments from Ian Paisley MP came ahead of a media event on Wednesday morning organised by Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge, in which elected representatives from Sinn Fein, SDLP, Alliance and People Before Profit are due to gather in Belfast for a photoshoot in support of an Irish language act.

One of the main sticking points that has led to stalemate in the talks aimed at restoring devolution in Northern Ireland has been Sinn Fein’s demands for a stand-alone act.

Mr Paisley said the political impasse would not be resolved by other parties taking “unilateral action” on the issue.

“We can’t solve Northern Ireland’s problems by acting in silos. A holistic approach must be taken,” he added.

“The DUP is up for forming an Executive tomorrow but it is wrong-headed to think that this type of activity will resolve anything.”

Party colleague Mervyn Storey said the DUP’s position on an Irish language act “has been and remains very clear”.

And he urged the parties involved in today’s event to “refocus their priorities”.

The North Antrim MLA added: “At a time when there is a crisis in health and education, we need to focus time and resources on issues of real politics and stop pandering to a political agenda, which only impacts a small minority of people in Northern Ireland.

“My priority lies with the people who were in my constituency office this morning, telling me that they have waited 18 months for surgery.

“Introducing an Irish language act would only further increase waiting lists in this country, by taking money away from the NHS for the benefit of Sinn Fein’s political wish list.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw, who is due to take part in the event promoting an Irish language act, said that while her party wanted to see the implementation of a stand-alone act, she added: “We do not necessarily want the same thing as Conradh na Gaeilge or the nationalist parties.”

The South Belfast MLA said her party has brought forward proposals for a stand-alone act, which she hopes “will be palatable for all parties”.

Mrs Bradshaw said Alliance was proposing a “scheme-based approach” to Irish language, rather than a rights-based one as put forward by Sinn Fein and other lobby groups.

“This would mean Irish would be implemented where it is needed,” she added.

In tandem with a stand-alone Irish language act, Alliance has proposed a ‘languages respect act’, which would provide protection for Ulster-Scots and other minority languages in the Province.

Alliance is currently discussing its proposals with the other main parties. Mrs Bradshaw said her party’s proposals had not yet been costed.

She added: “Much of what is featured in the proposals is simply codifying a lot of things which already exist.

“The DUP and Sinn Fein have taken entrenched positions on the issue of Irish language and we are in a unique position to bring some balance.

“We realise this is a contentious issue and we need everyone on board. This issue is not going to go away and we are trying to be constructive.

“An agreement needs to be reached so we can get the institutions back up and running and get back to work.”