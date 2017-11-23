Yellow warning of ice issued for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for most of Northern Ireland.

The weather warning was issued on Thursday morning for every county in Northern Ireland except Co. Down.

The warning is valid from 6p.m. on Thursday through to 10a.m. on Friday.

"Expect some icy patches to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday," said the Met Office on their website. "There is a risk of slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions."

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said: "Across Northern Ireland and northern England, snow will be confined to higher routes, but icy patches are likely where showers leave surfaces wet."