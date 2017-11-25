Young family of Londonderry SDLP councillor, Brian Tierney, shaken after arson attack

The young family of a Londonderry SDLP councillor, Brian Tierney, have been left shaken after his car was torched outside his home on Friday evening.

The attack against whom his party leader Colum Eastwood described as an outstanding public representative has been widely condemned.

Mr. Eastwood said: “I condemn those responsible for this attack in the strongest possible terms.

“Colr. Tierney’s wife and young children were at home at the time and are understandably shaken by this incident.

“Brian Tierney is an outstanding public representative who works tirelessly for everyone in our community. He will not be deterred from continuing the excellent work he is doing on the ground in Galliagh and the wider Ballyarnett area."

The SDLP leader said those behind the attack will not distract Colr. Tierney from his role as the public representative of the people of the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA).

“SDLP representatives over the years have faced all sorts of intimidation and threat. It didn’t stop us working for our communities then and it won’t stop us now.

“I urge anyone with any information to get in touch with the PSNI directly,” he said.

Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion, a former constituency colleague, visited the Tierney home following the attack.

She joined in the condemnation.

"Firstly, I would like to offer my full to support to Brian and his family following this attempted arson attack on the family car.

"What happened last night was not only an attempt to intimidate an elected representative and his family but also threatening and intimidating the entire community by anti-democratic groups.

"Elected representatives have to be able to go about their work and the cut and thrust of politics without being targeted in this way.

"I would urge anyone with information on this attack to contact the police."

Police are investigating the arson attack at Colr. Tierney's home in Glencaw Park.

Officers have confirmed that at approximately 10.20pm a car which was parked at a dwelling was set alight. The fire was extinguished by a member of the public.

No one was injured during this incident.

Inspector William Calderwood would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police.

Police would particularly like to speak to two males who were seen in the area as they may have information which could assist with the investigation.

Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, please quote reference 1620 24/11/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.