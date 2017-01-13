Young girl who ‘touched people’s lives’ passes away

Dempsey Ballantyne, described by her flute band friends as a “little star” has passed away at the age of eight.

The little girl who had been battling cancer was a pupil at Black Mountain Primary School and a member of Shankill Star Flute Band.

The band posted on Facebook this morning that Dempsey had “gained her Angel wings”.

“Whomever had the pleasure of meeting Dempsey will know how much of a fighter she was and how she touched peoples lives. An honour to have her as a member of our band,” they said.

West Belfast DUP also posted on Facebook to say: “She will forever hold a place in so many hearts none less so than my own, sleep tight Princess. We pray for the family at this sad time and are sure the whole community will show their support for them.”