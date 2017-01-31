Young woman arrested in west Belfast attempted murder probe

A 20-year-old woman was this morning arrested in the Newry area by detectives investigating the attempted murder of PSNI officers in 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating the attempted murder of Police Officers at Rossnareen Avenue, Belfast on 26th November 2015 have this morning arrested a 20 year old woman in the Newry area.

Police tape

"She has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning."

He added that two properties were searched during this morning’s operation.

The attack on officers in 2015 happened around 6.30pm on a Thursday.

At the time a PSNI spokesman said officers had been carrying out duties in relation to serious crime in the area when they were targeted.