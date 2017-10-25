Young woman dies after two car collision

A 29-year-old woman has died after a two-car collision on the A4 Belfast Road at Brookeborough yesterday.
The Co Fermanagh collision happened shortly before 8pm and involved a black Mercedes and a red Ford Ranger.
Inspector Edel Stinton said "Police attended the scene with the other emergency services.
"The driver of the Black Mercedes died at the scene and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the red Ford Ranger suffered minor chest injuries."
Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on this stretch of the A4 and may have witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact local officers in Enniskillen or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1299 of 24/10/17.
The road has now reopened.
