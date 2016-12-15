Youngster suffered up to 30 seizures in a day

A Portadown mum whose seven-year-old twin son developed severe epilepsy two years ago has handed over a cheque to the hospital where he has been cared for.

Sean Walsh, a pupil at St John the Baptist PS, was suffering up to 30 seizures a day but thanks to treatment and new medication, these have been reduced to around two every other day.

The P4 pupil, who has an identical twin, Aodhan, and an older brother Daire (10), spent six weeks in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and a week in hospital in Manchester.

His mum Catriona organised a recent coffee morning in Ashgrove Community Centre to raise money for the Paul Ward in the Royal and also to raise awareness of the condition.

A raffle was also held in St John the Baptist PS, and both events were well supported, raising £1,240.

The money will be used to buy two pull-out chair beds for parents who have a long stay at the hospital.

Said Catriona, “Sean hasn’t been at school full-time since January - he goes in for a couple of hours every day. The teachers are really good and so are the other children in his class and the school.

“They know about his seizures and they look out for him.”

Sean’s epilepsy began with loss of control down his right side and progressed until he was suffering ‘drop attacks’ where he suddenly. and without warning, drops to the ground and suffers a seizure.

“It is trial and error getting the medication right,” said Catriona, “But he is a lot better than he was.”

Catriona and husband Pat have thanked everyone who supported both the coffee morning and the raffle.